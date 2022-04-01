Maruti Suzuki Records Highest Ever Exports In A Fiscal Year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has exported 238,376 units in FY 2021-22, the highest in any financial year. The company exported 26,496 units during March 2022, clocking its highest ever monthly exports.

The top five export models in FY 2021-22 were Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza. Top export markets included Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, and the Middle East.

Speaking on this milestone, the newly appointed Managing Director and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, said, “Today is an auspicious day for me as I take up the responsibility of MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, that concurs with the accomplishment of historic highest ever exports.”

He added, “This export achievement shows the devotion and hard work of team Maruti Suzuki led by Kenichi Ayukawa, from whom I have taken up this role. These export numbers are an impression of India’s assembling potential and the acknowledgement of India-manufactured vehicles, all over the world.”

Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles since 1986 and has achieved a cumulative export of over 22.5 lakh vehicles. India manufactured Maruti Suzuki vehicles are exported to over 100 countries.