Maruti Suzuki recalls 11,177 Grand Vitara over possible defect in rear seat belt

Maruti Suzuki India said it has recalled 11,177 Grand Vitara vehicles manufactured between August 8, 2022, and November 15, 2022. The recalling of those vehicles was due to suspects that there was a possible defect in a particular part of the rear seat belt.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Rear Seat Belt mounting brackets (“Parts”), which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality,” Maruti Suzuki informed stock exchanges through a regulatory filing.

Vehicle owners will now receive communication from the automaker’s authorised dealer workshops for “inspection and replacement” of the affected parts at no cost, the filing said.

Separately, the automaker last week said it recalled a total of 17,362 vehicles manufactured between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges last Wednesday, the automaker said the affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara.

“The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace the Airbag Controller (“affected part”), free of cost, if required in these vehicles,” it said.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in rare cases might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash.”

Further, in the filing, the company advised customers of the suspected vehicles not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for immediate attention.