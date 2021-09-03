Maruti Suzuki recalls over 1.8 lakh petrol vehicles manufactured between May 2018 and October 2020

Maruti Suzuki has announced a proactive recall for 1,81,754 units of the Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, S-Cross, and the XL-6 petrol variants manufactured between 2018 and 2020.

By:September 3, 2021 2:33 PM
maruti recalls brezza, ciaz, s cross, ertiga and xl6

Maruti Suzuki has proactively announced a recall for 1,81,754 units of the Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and the Nexa-sold XL-6. All the affected vehicles are petrol variants, manufactured between 4 May 2018, and 27 October 2020. Maruti Suzuki has said that the proactive recall is to check a possible defect with the Motor Generator Unit and warns customers to stay away from water-logged areas or situations where the electrical components could get wet.

Maruti Suzuki will notify customers whose vehicles fall under the recall, however, customers can also check if their cars are affected by the recall by visiting the official website and checking the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section. Here, customers can input their vehicle’s chassis number to know if their vehicle falls under the recall. The replacement of the affected part will start at the beginning of November this year, and Maruti Suzuki will do it free of cost.

The previous recall by Maruti Suzuki was 40,453 units of the Eeco for defective headlights in November 2020, while 1,34,885 units of the Wagon R and the Baleno were recalled for faulty fuel pumps in July 2020. These recalls were proactive again by Maruti Suzuki.

In the past, vehicle recalls were perceived negatively. In recent times though, carmakers proactively recall cars if there is a defect. This helps brands build a better reputation amongst customers instead of neglecting it, which affects the brand in the long run. In 2020, a total of 3,80,615 cars were recalled in India, while in 2021, over 5 lakh units have been recalled so far.

