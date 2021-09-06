Maruti Suzuki confirms price hike for select models, effective September 6

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed a price hike for select models, effective September 6, 2021. Maruti Suzuki has announced that the price hike is owing to the rise of input costs.

Earlier, we reported that Maruti Suzuki will hike car prices in September. Now, the carmaker has confirmed the same. Maruti Suzuki has announced that the prices for select models will be hiked by 1.9%, effective 6 September 2021.

Maruti Suzuki has stated that the hike in price is owing to the rise in input costs. The price hike of 1.9% will be effective on the ex-showroom (Delhi) prices of select Maruti Suzuki models. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio will not be affected by the increase in prices.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki announced a recall of over 1.8 lakh units of the Ciaz, Ertiga, S-Cross, Brezza, and the XL-6. The vehicles recalled were manufactured between May 2018 and October 2020. Maruti has recalled the vehicles owing to a faulty Motor Generator Unit. The carmaker has advised customers to stay away from water-logged areas to prevent water from entering electrical components.

Maruti Suzuki will start the recall and fix cars starting, November this year, and if the carmaker finds the Motor Generator Unit faulty, it will be replaced for free. Maruti Suzuki has started notifying customers, however, one can also check if their cars fall under the recall by logging on the official website.

