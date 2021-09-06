Maruti Suzuki confirms price hike for select models, effective September 6

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed a price hike for select models, effective September 6, 2021. Maruti Suzuki has announced that the price hike is owing to the rise of input costs.

By:September 6, 2021 12:30 PM
maruti suzuki price huke 1.9%

Earlier, we reported that Maruti Suzuki will hike car prices in September. Now, the carmaker has confirmed the same. Maruti Suzuki has announced that the prices for select models will be hiked by 1.9%, effective 6 September 2021.

Maruti Suzuki has stated that the hike in price is owing to the rise in input costs. The price hike of 1.9% will be effective on the ex-showroom (Delhi) prices of select Maruti Suzuki models. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio will not be affected by the increase in prices.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki announced a recall of over 1.8 lakh units of the Ciaz, Ertiga, S-Cross, Brezza, and the XL-6. The vehicles recalled were manufactured between May 2018 and October 2020. Maruti has recalled the vehicles owing to a faulty Motor Generator Unit. The carmaker has advised customers to stay away from water-logged areas to prevent water from entering electrical components.

Maruti Suzuki will start the recall and fix cars starting, November this year, and if the carmaker finds the Motor Generator Unit faulty, it will be replaced for free. Maruti Suzuki has started notifying customers, however, one can also check if their cars fall under the recall by logging on the official website.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Maruti Suzuki confirms price hike for select models, effective September 6

Maruti Suzuki confirms price hike for select models, effective September 6

MechaniK TV: Skill development in the aftermarket auto repair industry one video at a time

MechaniK TV: Skill development in the aftermarket auto repair industry one video at a time

Indian EV market could grow to nearly US$206 billion by 2030 - Ashutosh Verma, Exalta India

Indian EV market could grow to nearly US$206 billion by 2030 - Ashutosh Verma, Exalta India

Tata Motors inaugurates 70 new sales outlets in a single day

Tata Motors inaugurates 70 new sales outlets in a single day

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 1.8 lakh petrol vehicles manufactured between May 2018 and October 2020

Maruti Suzuki recalls over 1.8 lakh petrol vehicles manufactured between May 2018 and October 2020

One India One Policy for vehicle electrification need of the hour

One India One Policy for vehicle electrification need of the hour

August 2021 Sales Report: Tata Motors registers 53% growth over last year

August 2021 Sales Report: Tata Motors registers 53% growth over last year

We charge zero surge pricing - Rachitta Juneja, Whide

We charge zero surge pricing - Rachitta Juneja, Whide

Hyundai's first hot hatch, Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India for ₹9.84 lakh

Hyundai's first hot hatch, Hyundai i20 N Line launched in India for ₹9.84 lakh

Power Global introduces eZee, the first swappable battery for light vehicles

Power Global introduces eZee, the first swappable battery for light vehicles

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹1.84 lakh onwards with an all-new engine

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹1.84 lakh onwards with an all-new engine

Our ambition is to make EVs more acceptable to customers - Vivek Srivatsa, Tata Motors

Our ambition is to make EVs more acceptable to customers - Vivek Srivatsa, Tata Motors

Tata launches its second mass-market EV, the Tata Tigor EV for ₹11.99 lakhs

Tata launches its second mass-market EV, the Tata Tigor EV for ₹11.99 lakhs

Semiconductor shortage could carry on till 2023 — Prashanth Doreswamy, Continental

Semiconductor shortage could carry on till 2023 — Prashanth Doreswamy, Continental

Maruti Suzuki to increase vehicle prices across range, effective September 2021

Maruti Suzuki to increase vehicle prices across range, effective September 2021

Maruti Suzuki welcomes applications for the sixth Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab Program

Maruti Suzuki welcomes applications for the sixth Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab Program

Napino Auto, Canada's Enedym collaborate for electric two-wheeler motor solutions

Napino Auto, Canada's Enedym collaborate for electric two-wheeler motor solutions

India is poised for exceptional EV growth, especially the 2W and 3W spaces - Rajat Verma, Lohum

India is poised for exceptional EV growth, especially the 2W and 3W spaces - Rajat Verma, Lohum

Long-term roadmap for EVs needs more clarity: Schaeffler India

Long-term roadmap for EVs needs more clarity: Schaeffler India

Komaki doubles production of electric two, three-wheelers in Delhi-NCR to meet demand

Komaki doubles production of electric two, three-wheelers in Delhi-NCR to meet demand