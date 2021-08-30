Maruti Suzuki to increase vehicle prices across range, effective September 2021

Maruti Suzuki, in a statement, has announced that the company will increase the prices of all its models, effective September 2021, owing to an increase in input costs. This is the third price hike by Maruti Suzuki this year.

Aug 30, 2021
maruti suzuki price hike 2021

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike across its range effective September 2021. Maruti Suzuki has not mentioned the percentage of the hike and claims that the rise in input costs is the reason. Maruti Suzuki announced the price hike in a filing. 

The official statement read: “With reference to our earlier communications with respect to price increase, we wish to inform you that over the past year the cost of Company’s vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise. The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021.”

This is the third price hike by Maruti Suzuki this year. Earlier in April, Maruti increased prices by 1.6% on the ex-showroom value of vehicles, and in January, Maruti Suzuki hiked prices upto ₹34,000 on some models. 

