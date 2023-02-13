Maruti Suzuki partners with South Indian Bank to expand financing options for dealers and customers

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has signed MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with South Indian Bank through which the company aims to help dealer partners streamline vehicle inventory funding and offer comprehensive retail financing solutions to their customers.

The MoU is signed between the senior management from Maruti Suzuki and South Indian bank, from Maruti Suzuki Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Bhuvan Dheer, Executive Vice President, Sales, Vikas Kohli, Vice President, Allied Business and from South Indian bank Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, and other senior officials.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner with South Indian bank. This tie-up will provide financing solutions for our dealer partners as well as for our customers. Both Maruti Suzuki and South Indian bank are committed to delivering the best customer experiences.”

Murali Ramakrishnan, MD and CEO, South Indian Bank, said, “It is our immense pleasure to have partnered with Maruti Suzuki, the largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India. With our diverse finance solutions, we aim to provide convenient and comprehensive finance options and are confident that this partnership will cater to the business requirements of both companies and produce a great synergistic effect.”