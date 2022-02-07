Maruti Suzuki Opens Bookings Of New Baleno

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the commencement of bookings for its new Baleno premium hatchback. The new Baleno can be booked for INR 11000 either online or at a dealership.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the commencement of bookings for its new Baleno premium hatchback. To announce the bookings, Maruti Suzuki released the first teaser of the Baleno, revealing the Head-Up Display (HUD) unit, which is the first in its class. The new Baleno can be booked for INR 11000 either online or at a dealership.

The HUD feature allows customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from the speedometer, climate control. As per the carmaker, “With the New Age Baleno, Maruti Suzuki has focused on developing a holistic solution that maximizes safety and convenience while also enhancing the ‘tech quotient’ of the vehicle.”

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a Head-Up Display

Announcing the bookings open for the New Age Baleno, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country.”

He added, “As an ode to today’s young and bold customers, the New Age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfil the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best. The New Age Baleno unleashes a whole new benchmark for cars by inspiring a confluence of superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety to curate the ultimate urban cruising experience. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance.”

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Launched in 2015, the Baleno has been a trendsetter with its bold design, premium interiors and convenient features. The New Age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features and the NEXA signature ‘Crafted Futurism’ design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment.”

He added, “While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive. The New Age Baleno is aligned with Maruti Suzuki’s larger mission of introducing newer technologies across segments.”