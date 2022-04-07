Maruti Suzuki Open Bookings For Next Gen Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki today announced the commencement of bookings for the Next-Gen Ertiga. The Next-Gen Ertiga is powered by a K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology. The upcoming Ertiga’s engine will be paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

The new Ertiga also gets new features such as connected car technology 7.0-inch SmartPlay infotainment system, while also being offered with a CNG option on the ZXI variant

Announcing the bookings open for the Next-Gen Ertiga, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With over 750,000 delighted customers, Ertiga has been a game-changer in India’s MPV market. We are pleased to introduce the Next-Gen Ertiga, which redefines style, space, technology, safety, comfort and convenience of travelling together.”

He added, “The Next-Gen Ertiga will have thoughtful new- age features, an upgraded powertrain and advanced 6-speed automatic transmission. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will further delight customers, offering them a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced and stylish companion for long journeys together with their loved ones.”

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Ertiga’s continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of India’s most loved MPV. The Next-Gen Ertiga has been elegantly designed and equipped with an all-new K-series efficient powertrain and modern features to deliver an enjoyable driving experience while ensuring the safety of loved ones. We are sure that the Next-Gen Ertiga will exceed customer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families.”