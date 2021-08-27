Maruti Suzuki welcomes applications for the sixth Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab Program

Maruti Suzuki welcomes applications for the sixth edition of its Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) program. The winning startups will get an opportunity to undertake a paid Proof of Concept (PoC) with the company.

Selected startups will be mentored by industry experts in the domestic and international startup ecosystem. They will have the chance to turn their ideas into practical solutions and showcase their entrepreneurial capabilities. The idea behind the MAIL program is to bring startups with innovative ideas together and collaborate with them to come up with solutions for the automotive and mobility space. Maruti Suzuki first launched the MAIL program in January 2019.

Speaking about the MAIL program, Kenichi Ayukawa, the Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “As a key stakeholder, we are committed to nurture and promote a culture of innovation in this dynamic industry. In the last two years, we have had an encouraging experience through the MAIL initiative. Already 25 startups are engaged with us and 13 Proof of Concepts have been enabled. Several of these are successfully bringing value to the business of the automobile industry. The sixth cohort will help to expand the initiative further and strengthen the culture of innovation, as we co-create solutions for our customers, business and the industry.”

