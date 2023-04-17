Maruti Suzuki launches new Super Carry with more power; priced at Rs 5.15 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched its upgraded Light Commercial Vehicle – Super Carry, with prices starting from Rs 5.15 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. With the launch of the New Super Carry, Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a new CNG Cab Chassis variant. The mini-truck is also available in CNG Deck, Gasoline Deck and Gasoline Cab Chassis variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is now powered by the company’s 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine. The four-cylinder engine now delivers 78bhp and 104.4Nm of torque via a 5-speed manual gearbox in the petrol model.

Speaking about the new Super Carry launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Super Carry has been accepted well in the commercial vehicle segment with more than 1.5 lakh units sold since its launch in 2016. The new Super Carry will continue to offer value propositions to customers. We are confident that it will prove to be an ideal companion for our commercial customers and partner in their success.”

The new Super Carry gets front disc brakes, reverse parking sensors, and seat belt reminders, along with a new engine immobiliser system. The LCV also gets a larger steering wheel with lighter operation, to enable better manoeuvrability.

The new Super Carry continues to offer spacious interiors with a flat seat design for overall comfort during driving and intermittent breaks. Further, the Super Carry S-CNG variant maintains its 5-litre emergency petrol tank.