Maruti Suzuki India sells 148,380 vehicles in September

Maruti Suzuki India has reported its wholesales for the month of September. The company sold 148,380 passenger vehicles, which was 135 percent higher compared to 63,111 units for the same period a year ago.

The OEM saw improvement across categories – Mini, Compact, Mid-size, SUVs and Vans.

The compact segment which includes the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and Wagon R contributed 48.64 percent of the total sales, while the SUV segment was the second largest contributor.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and the Vitara also showed a healthy demand.

But the performance could have been even better. Maruti Suzuki India says the shortage of “electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.”