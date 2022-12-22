Maruti Suzuki India onboards Kamarajar port for global exports

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, has signed a five-year agreement with Kamarajar Port for export of passenger vehicles to global markets. The port will be used for exports to Africa, Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceanic, and SAARC regions by the company.



To facilitate automobile exports, a car-cum-general cargo berth has been developed and commissioned by Kamarajar Port for handling automobile units.

As a part of the partnership between Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation, Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara is manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The vehicles to be exported will be sent to the pre-delivery inspection (PDI) center at the Kamarajar Port, and subsequently shipped.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “The start of exports from the Kamarajar Port will help us reach out to a wider base of customers. This initiative will also help to decongest the Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port used by the Company to export vehicles at present.”

Sunil Paliwal, I.A.S, CMD, Kamarajar Port, said “Maruti Suzuki has earned the distinction of being a major contributor to exports from India, and associating with the company will help us augment our operations as well. We hope to make this collaboration a success and contribute to India’s economy.”

Maruti Suzuki initiated exports in 1986, and registered its highest ever exports in FY 2021-22, dispatching over 2.38 lakh units to over 100 countries. The Company will continue to export from the Mumbai Port, Mundra Port and Pipavav Port.