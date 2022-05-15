Maruti Suzuki India to offer discounts on select SUVs and cars

Maruti Suzuki has announced new offers and discounts on select variants and models of its cars in May, 2022. However, there are no offers and discounts on the CNG variants of Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, and Ertiga. Below are the models on which the discounts are applicable:

Alto 800 Petrol excluding the Std variant – The 5-seater entry-level hatch is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 8,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 contributing to a maximum benefit of upto Rs 21,000.

S-Presso Petrol MT – With maximum benefits of Rs 28,000, the S-Presso Petrol MT is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Eeco Petrol excluding Ambulance – With maximum benefits of Rs 28,000, the S-Presso Petrol MT is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Celerio – The 5-seater hatchback is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, taking the maximum benefits on the car to Rs 33,000.

WagonR – The 1.0 litre manual and 1.2 litre manual WagonR Petrol is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 on 1.0 litre variant and Rs 5,000 on 1.2 litre variant, respectively. Additionally, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 is also available.

Swift MT – The 5-seater hatchback is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, taking the maximum benefits on the car to Rs 21,000.

Swift Dzire – The 5-seater sedan is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, taking the maximum benefits on the car to Rs 23,000.

Brezza – With maximum benefits of Rs 18,000, the compact SUV is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.