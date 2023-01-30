Maruti Suzuki India crosses 25 million unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki India, the subsidiary of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation has achieved the milestone of 25 million vehicle sales on January 9, 2023, after a span of almost 33 years.

It was in 1982, that Suzuki signed a joint venture agreement with Maruti Udyog, the predecessor of Maruti Suzuki. The first car, the Maruti 800 rolled out in December 1983. Since then, the company has made significant milestones by becoming the leading mass-market car brand in the country.

At present, it produces and sells over 17 models in India, including in hybrid and CNG models. The company says it has sold around 2.1 million hybrid and CNG models in the country. In CY2022, the company retailed 14,80,723 vehicles in India.

Furthermore, with around 3,500 new car sales outlets it has the largest footprint of network touchpoints.

Maruti Suzuki India milestones Month & Year Achievement December 1983 Maruti 800 rolls out in India February 2006 5 million cumulative sales August 2010 CNG models introduced in India February 2012 10 million cumulative sales September 2015 Hybrid models goes on sale July 2019 20 million cumulative sales February 2022 1 million CNG vehicles sold in India January 2023 25 million cumulative sales