scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
#BudgetWithFE
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Pause slide

Maruti Suzuki India crosses 25 million unit sales milestone

The company achieved the sales milestone after 33 years of establishing its presence in India. The first Maruti car the 800 was sold in December 1983.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Maruti Suzuki India crosses 25 million unit sales milestone
File photo: Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with the Maruti 800.

Maruti Suzuki India, the subsidiary of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation has achieved the milestone of 25 million vehicle sales on January 9, 2023, after a span of almost 33 years.

It was in 1982, that Suzuki signed a joint venture agreement with Maruti Udyog, the predecessor of Maruti Suzuki. The first car, the Maruti 800 rolled out in December 1983. Since then, the company has made significant milestones by becoming the leading mass-market car brand in the country.

Also Read

At present, it produces and sells over 17 models in India, including in hybrid and CNG models. The company says it has sold around 2.1 million hybrid and CNG models in the country. In CY2022, the company retailed 14,80,723 vehicles in India.

Also Read

Furthermore, with around 3,500 new car sales outlets it has the largest footprint of network touchpoints.

Maruti Suzuki India milestones
Month & YearAchievement
December 1983Maruti 800 rolls out in India
February 20065 million cumulative sales
August 2010CNG models introduced in India
February 201210 million cumulative sales
September 2015Hybrid models goes on sale
July 201920 million cumulative sales
February 20221 million CNG vehicles sold in India
January 202325 million cumulative sales
Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 19:21 IST