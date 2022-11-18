Maruti Suzuki inaugurates 3,500th sales outlet in India

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, has achieved the milestone of setting up 3,500 car sales outlets across India. With the new Hyderabad NEXA showroom, which was inaugurated today, the company has expanded its network to 3,500 sales outlets across the country.

MSIL, in a statement, said that it had added 237 new sales outlets in FY2022. Keeping the momentum going, the carmaker, so far, has added 170 outlets in the current fiscal.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “This milestone coincides with the landmark of commemorating 40 years of Suzuki’s partnership with the people of India,”



“Our sales network helps us address demand across segments. Our product portfolio including Strong Hybrid and the network of sales and service gives us an extremely strong base to connect with our customers.”, he added.

“It is estimated that only 3 percent of people own vehicles in the country. This presents us an opportunity for growth, and offer mobility to those who aspire to buy a four-wheeler. The expansion of our sales network is a step in the direction to realize this vision.”

At present, the company undertakes new car sales through three formats- Maruti Suzuki ARENA, NEXA and Commercial.