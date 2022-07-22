Maruti Suzuki eyes global markets with its premium offering Grand Vitara

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki is eyeing global markets to export its mid-size SUV Grand Vitara. The latest offering from the carmaker will be the second product after Baleno which will be produced in India and exported to the global markets.

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD, and CEO of the Grand Vitara unveil said, the mid-size SUV will be produced only in India and will be exported to different markets such as the Middle East, South American, and African countries.

“The production volumes will depend on the consumers’ demand within and outside the country,” he added.

Maruti Suzuki has been losing market share as the Indian car market is shifting from hatchbacks and sedans to SUVs. India’s largest carmaker has lost 7.57 per cent market share from 51.22 per cent in FY19 to per cent. To regain the market share the carmaker has introduced two SUVs – compact SUV Brezza and mid-size SUV Grand Vitara in just 21 days.

The Grant Vitara is a sister model to the Toyota Hyryder and will be produced at the Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The production of both cars is expected to begin in August.

The Grand Vitara is its second flagship model to be exported overseas after Baleno from Nexa’s product portfolio.

Looking at Baleno’s export journey so far, the company has outpaced its competitors becoming India’s largest PV exporter. The Q1 figures for FY2022 imply Maruti clinching the top spot with Baleno becoming the highest exported car from India with shipments standing at 2,05,450 for FY2021.

Keeping the two made-in-India models (Baleno and Grand Vitara) aside, Maruti dominates the export charts with other models as well – Alto, Dzire, and S-Presso.

While it is believed that the strengthening of the base in African and Latin American countries has made a huge difference in the surge in export sales, the company applauds its cost-effectiveness and willingness to adapt to the demanding times.

As of now, the company exports its products in over 100+ countries and has brought it to about 20 lakh+ units to date.

The export of vehicles is dated back to 1987 when the company successfully shipped the first consignment of 500 cars to Hungary. Since then, it has been an amazing 35 years-long journey, and still counting with hopes that the Grand Vitara will add its contribution, disrupting the export sales with the privilege of being a completely Indian-built unit.

