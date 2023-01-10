Maruti Suzuki Driving School launches new brand campaign to increase awareness

Maruti Suzuki Driving School (MSDS) has unveiled a new brand campaign, “Seekhoge Best, Toh Sab Impressed”, emphasising the benefits of learning to drive from a professional institute. The campaign is curated to increase awareness about the advanced training methodology and curriculum available at MSDS.

The launch of this campaign coincides with National Road safety week in India from January 11-17. The campaign underlines the core offerings of MSDS that have helped in contributing to add close to 3 million competent and confident drivers on the road, during the course of its 17-year legacy.

This new 360-degree campaign conveying all of the elements of MSDS in a catchy manner will be rolled out across multiple channels, including television commercials, OTT platforms, print ads, radio ads, out-of-home billboards, as well as, digital media.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, said, “We believe that people should have a holistic awareness on road safety and safe driving practices. Safety is our top priority at MSDS, and our ‘1 trainer, 1 trainee, 1 car’ model is a testament to our commitment to provide a safe environment for learning to drive.”

Through this campaign, the company aims at encouraging safer driving behaviour and improving road safety across India by putting forward more confidence drivers on the road.