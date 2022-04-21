Maruti Suzuki drives in new version of XL6

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday launched the all-new XL6 MPV. Earlier on April 15, the company had launched the all-new variant of the Ertiga MPV. With these two launches, the company is hopeful of retaining the leadership status in the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) segment of the passenger vehicle space, a senior company official said.

XL6 is available in both five-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox options. The manual option is priced from `11.29 lakh to `13.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and the automatic is priced from `12.79 lakh to `14.55 lakh. In addition, it can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at a monthly subscription fee starting from `25,499.

Despite competitors such as Kia India entering the MPV segment with Carens, Maruti is confident that with the new variants of Ertiga and XL6, which have introduced new features and technologies in this segment, it will be able to retain the 60%-odd market share it has in MPVs.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, has improved its market share in MPVs from 57% in FY21 to 60% in FY22. According to a sales report shared by the company, in FY21 it sold 114,403 MPVs of the total 200,854 units sold, while in FY22 it sold 156,000 MPVs of the total 259,000.

Apart from its regular customer base, that is families, the new XL6 is also targeted at the youth, and that’s why the carmaker has introduced features such as ventilated seats in the front row, more advanced touchscreen infotainment system and Suzuki Connect (40-plus car features; for example, in-cabin functions of XL6 can be remotely accessed through a compatible smartwatch or via a mobile app).

On the product front, Maruti Suzuki will make FY23 an exciting year. We will keep bringing new models and upgrades across segments,” Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said. “Importantly, our launches and upgrades will reflect the aspirations of a young and dynamic India that craves for indulgence, comfort and convenience,” he added.