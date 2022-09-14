Maruti Suzuki collaborates with IOCL for rewards program

Maruti Suzuki India has collaborated with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for its unique and comprehensive loyalty program –‘Maruti Suzuki Rewards’.

The partnership is said to further strengthen the value proposition of the Maruti Suzuki Rewards program for its customers, by providing benefits pertaining to convenience and value across almost 35,000 Indian Oil fuel stations across the country.

Starting today, Maruti Suzuki Reward Program members will be able to get the ‘convenience benefits’ through this partnership with IOCL. Using rewards app, customers can easily search for and navigate to nearby fuel/CNG stations. The partnership will be valid across all Indian Oil fuel stations across India and will provide a bouquet of services to customers. Going forward, the partnership will seek to add more value-based rewards for customers.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “At Maruti Suzuki, our focus has always been to provide our customers with the utmost convenience. Continuing with the core thought of customer centricity, the partnership with Indian Oil will further strengthen the Maruti Suzuki Rewards program and enrich our 7 million plus Maruti Suzuki Rewards customers with higher benefits.”

“With IndianOil’s vast reach of more than 35,000 fuel stations across India, Maruti Suzuki rewards customers will further experience a much more integrated re-fuelling experience. It will help build a stronger connect with customers by providing a premium, reliable and benefit-driven post-purchase experience,” added Srivastava.

Sandeep Makker, Executive Director (Retail Transformation), Indian Oil said, “We are delighted to partner with Maruti Suzuki India for Maruti Suzuki Rewards program. This partnership will give us systematic inroads and help us increase penetration into passenger car segment and transform the fuelling experiences. By developing proper synergy, both the partners can blend their valuable expertise and resources to create seamless and distinct offerings for their customers.”

Indian Oil says it clocks over 30 million transactions at its fuel stations every day and the partnership with Maruti Suzuki Rewards program will now offer more reward, convenient, and enriched with a superior experience for members. Additionally, members will get the latest updates on the CNG fuel pump network of multiple city gas distribution (CGD) companies.