Maruti Suzuki Launches Celerio CNG For INR 6.58 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki launches the CNG version of its new Celerio in India for INR 6.58 lakh and returns a mileage of 35.60 km/kg. Also, with the launch of the Celerio, Maruti Suzuki reaches a cumulative sales milestone of over 6 lakh Celerios.

After launching the new Celerio in India two months ago, Maruti Suzuki launches the new Celerio CNG in India, priced at INR 6.58 lakh ex-showroom. The new Celerio comes factory-fitted with a CNG kit, along with Maruti’s S-CNG technology and Maruti Suzuki claims that the Celerio will return a mileage of 35.60 km/kg. The new Celerio CNG will be sold in a single trim, based on the VXi variant of the hatchback.

The launch of the new Celerio CNG aligns with the government’s push towards cleaner mobility. The S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and an intelligent injection system. The vehicles are tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains.

Powering the new Celerio CNG is Maruti Suzuki’s tried and tested 1.0-litre petrol engine that makes 56 bhp and 82 Nm of torque with CNG power, while in petrol mode, makes 64 bhp and 89 Nm of torque. In petrol power, the Celerio returns a mileage of 25.2 km/l. The Celerio CNG is offered with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox that powers the front wheels.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars. We have the largest portfolio of 8 green models on the road and have sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles. Owning a factory-fitted S-CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki’s service network spread across India, which our customers find very comforting.”

He added, “With green mobility in focus, we have witnessed a 22% CAGR increase in our CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony to the customers accepting technologically advanced, eco-friendly, and safe CNG mobility solutions.” The launch of the All-New Celerio S-CNG will take us a step closer to our ambition of spearheading the mass adoption of green vehicles in India. Interestingly, the S-CNG variant in the previous generation Celerio contributed over 30% of total sales. The All-New Celerio S-CNG with a new 3D organic sculpted design, energetic and spacious cabin, and S-CNG technology will offer customers an affordable, safe, and high-performance green vehicle. We are confident that customers will appreciate the All-New Celerio S-CNG’s stellar fuel efficiency.”