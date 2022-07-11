scorecardresearch

Maruti Suzuki begins booking for Grand Vitara

The company aims to strengthen its presence in the mid-SUV segment with the Grand Vitara scheduled for global unveiling on July 20.

Written by Express Mobility Desk

Maruti Suzuki India has opened the bookings for its upcoming premium SUV – The Grand Vitara.

Building on the momentum of its recent launch of the all-new Brezza in the compact SUV segment, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the mid-SUV segment with the Grand Vitara scheduled for global unveiling on July 20.

The OEM is leveraging the expertise of Suzuki design and engineering and born from a legacy of SUV capabilities. The Grand Vitara with its bold SUV design, sophisticated interiors, revolutionary powertrains, and segment-leading features is all set to make a strong statement.

Maruti Suzuki has started pre-bookings for the Grand Vitara through the Nexa showroom. Customers can pre-book the Grand Vitara with an initial payment of Rs 11,000.

