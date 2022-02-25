Maruti Suzuki Announces Winners Of Its First Incubation Program With IIM Bangalore

Maruti has announced the winners of the first Cohort of the Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP) with IIM Bangalore. The winning startups are ‘True Assistive’, ‘eShipz’ and ‘Hycube Works’.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced winners of the first Cohort of the Maruti Suzuki Incubation Program (MSIP). MSIP is a first-of-its-kind initiative by the Company to help startups channel their efforts to bring industry-ready solutions and become large scale businesses.

It is set up in partnership with Nadathur S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the startup hub at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-Bangalore). The winning startups are ‘True Assistive’, ‘eShipz’ and ‘Hycube Works’.

These early-stage startups will now get an opportunity to undertake a paid Proof-of-Concept with Maruti Suzuki India Limited to co-create solutions using high-value disruptive technologies for actual business use.

Speaking about the incubation program, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “My heartiest congratulations to the winning startups. Your contribution to the program has reinforced our belief in the role of innovation in shaping the industry. Established with an aim to work together with young minds to strengthen the mobility space, MSIP aligns with Government’s focus and optimism in the startup ecosystem.”

He added, “At Maruti Suzuki, we recognize the potential of dynamic and energetic startup teams. Our collaboration with IIM-Bangalore, a prestigious business school, has strengthened our efforts to nurture and hand-hold these promising early-stage startups. The program is a testament of strong industry-institution partnership to equip these startups and infuse expertise of both domains, resulting in agility to adopt open innovation and research.”

Congratulating the startups, Anand Sri Ganesh, COO, Nadathur S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), IIM-Bangalore said, “The early-stage startups which were a part of the program brought about unique solutions through high-risk disruptive technologies.”

He added, “We are happy to work alongside Maruti Suzuki to extend a dynamic innovation environment to these startups. The program also helped startups cultivate skill sets to equip them to create highly scalable mobility solutions. We are excited to nurture many more futuristic solutions in the next cohort.”