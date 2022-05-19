Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki Motorcycle India to invest around Rs 19,500 crore in Haryana

The Indian automotive segment pipped Germany to once again become the world’s fourth largest automotive market in 2021, after slipping to the fifth place for two-years.

Now the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it will invest over Rs 18,000 crore in Sonipat district for its new manufacturing location, which is also the largest investment made by any carmaker in the country. On the other hand, Suzuki Motorcycle India will invest a further Rs 1,466 crore towards another manufacturing facility. The total employment generation at full capacity will be 13,000 workers.

This will be Maruti Suzuki India’s biggest manufacturing facility spread over 800-acre plot at Kharkhoda, Haryana. The carmaker’s first plant in Gurgaon is spread over 300 acre, Manesar plant over 600 acre and Rohtak R&D centre over 600 acre.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kenichi Ayukawa, executive vice-chairman, Maruti Suzuki India said, “When Suzuki Motor Corporation started operations in Haryana, India was not on global car manufacturing map. Today, India is the fourth largest car manufacturer in the world. And we hope that in the coming years, India will become the third largest car manufacturer, globally. Maruti Suzuki makes one in every two cars sold in India. We are also the largest exporter of cars from India. In all this, Haryana has a very big and important role. We are happy that Haryana is one of the top locations for car manufacturing, not just in India, but the world. Today, we sign the agreements with the Haryana government for allotment of 800-acre land to Maruti Suzuki and 100-acre land to Suzuki Motorcycle India.”

Maruti Suzuki India will begin work on the car manufacturing plant immediately. The first plant, with an annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles, is expected to be commissioned within the year 2025. The Phase 1 of the project will have an investment of about Rs 11,000 crore, which includes the land, car manufacturing plant, some common infrastructure and facilities for future plants.