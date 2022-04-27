Maruti Suzuki Alto and Swift popular choices for pre-owned cars: CarzSo survey



A survey by CarzSo revealed that the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Swift were popular choices in the pre-owned car segment, especially in Tier 2 & 3 markets.

The pre-owned car market is witnessing a massive surge in demand and is rising on an exponential growth trajectory. Fuelled by affordability, availability and a growing need for personal mobility, the pre-owned car market is outperforming the new car market share in India.

Additionally, the emergence of online platforms and Auto Tech players has triggered a boom in demand for pre-owned cars in Tier 2 & 3 markets. Riding the digital wave, CarzSo recently surveyed Tier 2 & 3 cities of Haryana to gauge the user preferences for pre-owned cars.

The survey sought responses from nearly 5000 customers across North India. The insights from the survey reveal the diverse preferences of North Indians when it comes to buying pre-owned cars.

According to the findings of the survey report by CarzSo, Maruti Suzuki Alto emerged as the top-selling pre-owned car, bought by 17% of the populace, closely followed by Maruti Suzuki Swift, which was purchased by 14% of the population.

Renault KWID, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai i10 were also popular among the top-selling pre-owned cars in Tier 2 & 3 cities of North India.

Commenting on the survey findings, Vaibhav Sharma, Founder & CEO of CarzSo, said, “Since, the pandemic we have experienced a rapid surge in demand for pre-owned cars across North India. The rising demands and shifting consumer expectations prompted us to conduct this survey so we could read the minds of our users.”

He added, “With our range of car showrooms, be it virtual or physical, we have been able to penetrate the tier 2 & 3 cities of North India and aim to provide them an omnichannel experience to drive their convenience.”

Regarding the colour preference for pre-owned cars, 40% of the buyers opted for white cars, 25% inclined towards silver, 15% preferred grey and 10% went for black.

The preference for car transmission type was dominated by manual pre-owned cars in the Tier 3 cities of North India. Around 90% of the survey respondents chose manual cars over automatic in Tier 2 & 3 cities, revealing that the Tier 2& 3 population preferred saving money over ease of driving.

As pre-owned cars continue to gain traction and win hearts across the Tier 2 & 3 cities of North India, similar trends are expected to be followed across the rest of the country. The survey represents the viewpoint of the young population which is swiftly shifting towards affordable and readily available pre-owned cars.