Maruti Suzuki achieves milestone of 500 schools across India

Maruti Suzuki today announced the milestone of 500 MSDS in the country, which are set up by Maruti Suzuki in partnership with its dealers.

Maruti Suzuki today announced the milestone of 500 Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools (MSDS) in the country. The professional driving training school now has a presence across 242 cities with 500 driving training schools. Launched in 2005, MSDS has imparted driving training to more than 1.7 million customers.

Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools were launched with the core objective of imparting safe driving training and road behaviour among customers to make Indian roads safer. Over the years, it has introduced global standards for imparting quality driving training and setting new benchmarks through its advanced training methodology.”

He added, “The MSDS network has around 1500 certified and qualified expert trainers, who have been imparting safe driving training. By 2025, we aim to expand the Maruti Suzuki Driving School network and train over 2.5 million people on quality driving skills.”

MSDSs are set up by Maruti Suzuki in partnership with its dealers. The driving schools are equipped with driving simulators that replicate the Indian driving conditions and facilitate quality training through a hybrid curriculum that includes on-road driving situations, and classroom training by expert trainers.

The overall driving course is carefully designed with practical & theory courses based on international best driving practices. The curated training sessions educate customers on appropriate road behaviour, defensive driving, good samaritan law, traffic rules & regulations and a holistic knowledge overview of basic vehicle maintenance and emergency handling techniques amongst others.

MSDS also offer customised courses to suit the individual learning need of each customer. Apart from running various programs for individual customers, MSDS also collaborates with various corporates, fleet owners, and NGOs and jointly conducts a program to suit their varied needs. The customers are also given value-added services such as assistance in getting a license subject to RTO norms and training in their vehicles.

In line with the shift towards digitization, an exclusive Maruti Suzuki Driving School website and mobile app were also launched to provide an enhanced experience to tech-savvy customers. An industry’s first online theory content, which will help customers to take theory lessons from the comfort & convenience of their homes, will also be soon introduced at Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools.

MSDS works closely with RTOs, traffic police, various NGOs and self-help groups to sensitize people and help reduce road hazards.