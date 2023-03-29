Maruti Suzuki achieves 25 lakh exports milestone, set for record FY2023 exports

Maruti Suzuki India crossed the 25 lakh vehicles cumulative exports milestonesince it started exporting in FY1987. In 11 months of FY2023 alone, the carmaker has seen over 7 per cent jump in its exports to 2,26,110 vehicles. Of these passenger cars comprised 1,84,081 vehicles and UVs accounted for 41,711 vehicles. Vans also comprised a small share of Maruti’s total yearly sales.

Also Read Strengthening of dollar weighs heavy on auto exports from India

Brezza, Jimny, Baleno, Dzire, Grand Vitara, S-Cross are among the top exports by the carmaker and domestic market leader in passenger vehicles. The company has consistently been among the top exporters and held the number one slot in the Covid-impacted CY2021 and CY2022.

The company began with the exports to neighbouring markets like Bangladesh and Nepal in FY1987. The first big consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987. Today, Maruti Suzuki exports to nearly 100 countries. Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Middle East are important export markets for the company.

Speaking on the milestone Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki started exports way back in FY 1986-87. Since then, our vehicles have earned acceptance and appreciation of global customers for their high quality, superior technology, reliability, performance, and affordability. Today, Maruti Suzuki stands strong as the number one exporter of passenger vehicles from India.”