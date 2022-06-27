Maruti India’s first MD, Dr V Krishnamurthy passes away at 97

Dr. V Krishnamurthy, former MD, Maruti Udyog (Maruti Suzuki, at present) passed away at the age of 97 on Sunday in Chennai. The veteran was appointed as the company’s first vice-chairman and MD in 1981.

Dr. Krishnamurthy had also served as the Chairman of Steel Authority of India (SAIL), the largest producer of steel in India. He had also served as the CEO of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), one of India’s largest electric heavy equipment manufacturers.

He was honoured with Padma Shri in 1973, the Padma Bhushan in 1986 and the Padma Vibushan in 2007, respectively; becoming one of the very few Indians to have been awarded three of the four highest civilian awards in the country.

He is credited to make Maruti a passenger vehicle OEM, therefore leading the modernisation of the Indian automotive industry.