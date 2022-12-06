Marquardt Group inaugurates Rs 100 crore global R&D centre in Pune

Marquardt India, a manufacturer of electromechanical, electronic switches and switches systems for automobiles and other sectors has inaugurated its global R&D center in Pune.



The company has invested more than Rs 100 crore in the new R&D facility. It is spread across approximately 300,000 square feet. Marquardt named Tata Motors as one of its key customers from the Indian automotive industry.



The company said that it has employed more than 450 people and has space for more than double the number at our new R&D center in Pune.

Harald Marquardt, Chief Executive Officer, Management Board, Marquardt Group said, “India is a very significant market for the Marquardt group and we have been working hard to develop our presence here. With this facility, we will increase our competitiveness and R&D capabilities not only in the Indian market, but also globally,”



“With our clients at the center of all we do, we will continue developing industry-leading products and services to meet their highest demands. Our investment in India is a clear and everlasting commitment to the country.”

“Tomorrow we will start the next construction project in India: At Talegaon, we are investing in a plant that will be completed as early as mid-2024. On a total area of more than 5 acres. We will create several hundred more jobs. Above all, we will be even closer to our customers, offer them greater added value and continue to grow”, he added.

More than 450 highly-skilled engineers in the automotive domain are committed to serving global and local automotive customers for the Marquardt Group. The team develops solutions for electrically driven vehicles, as well as entry and authorization systems and human machine interfaces for cars, trucks and off-road vehicles, a statement from the company said.

Vishal Narvekar, Managing Director, Marquardt India said, “The new dedicated building will enable us to harness modern technology to produce products of the future. With our investments in the new R&D center and manufacturing plant, we will be able to create more employment opportunities in India”.

The company further said that it will be developing the assembly of battery management systems for electrically powered vehicles at the new R&D center, which is now one of the largest projects in the Marquardt world.



The company also showcased its new technologies, giving a sneak peek inside the cockpit of the future – with the Marquartdt DemoCar.

In the driver’s seat of the DemoCar 2.0, Marquardt demonstrated new materials together with intelligent light solutions that open up new realms of functional and ambient possibilities. The LED animation also has assistance functions such as warning lights or collision control and signals various engine states as well as the temperature level in the cabin.