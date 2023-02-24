Marquardt develops new high voltage sensor allowing safer BMS functioning

Marquardt has developed an HV sensor that offers improvements in the BMS. It is a key safety function for measuring any battery management system (BMS) and reporting of current and overcurrent; this function is provided by a high voltage (HV) sensor.

The high-voltage sensor provides increased safety for electric cars, fuel cell vehicles and stationary battery systems. The company claimed that the HV sensor measures much faster and more accurately than conventional sensors, allowing the battery management system to immediately react to malfunctions.

Ellen Marquardt, Product Management Power and Energy Solutions, explained that “Our new HV sensor not only measures very precisely, but also extremely quickly. This allows the system to respond immediately. This advanced technology has the potential to save lives in the event of an accident, making it a crucial factor in ensuring the safety of e-mobility.

Marquardt offers flexible customisation of the HV sensor to meet customer requirements, with modules up to ASIL D safety classification. While this may be simple for static systems, it is a technical challenge for dynamic systems, like vehicles, explains Ellen Marquardt: “Due to the constant motion of vehicles, the voltage rises and falls rapidly, making it easy for incorrect resistance values to be measured. We offer a solution with higher measurement accuracy than conventional sensors.

Flexibility through scalable design

The HV sensor can be used in electric cars, hybrid vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles, and stationary systems. Depending on the application, the HV sensor meets the required safety functions from ASIL A to ASIL D.

The HV sensor will go into series production in 2023 and will serve a diverse customer base, including passenger cars, trucks, off-road vehicles, agricultural and construction machinery, and even aviation. The HV sensor can be used in all these sectors – and thus make the mobility of the future better, safer and more sustainable.