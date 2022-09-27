Marelli opens new Technical R&D centre in Bangalore, to hire 600 software engineers

Tier 1 supplier Marelli inaugurated its new Technical R&D Center in Bangalore, India to further boost its innovation capability especially, particularly in software engineering.

Once fully operational, the new R&D centre together with the company’s established engineering centre in Gurugram, will increase Marelli India’s R&D capability boosting its research team to more than 1,600 members. In particular, the Bangalore centre is expected to employ around 600 engineers in the next two years.

The Bangalore centre will focus on major technology areas of Marelli such as electronics, automotive lighting and both internal combustion powertrain and electric powertrain. In particular, it will develop solutions for:

Software for Cockpit DCU (Domain Control Units), Digital Clusters, Powertrain, and Electric Powertrain products;

System validation for Electronic Systems, Powertrain and Electric Powertrain products and Automotive Lighting in the future, including sensing technologies;

Mechanical Design Simulations for Electronics and moving forward for Automotive Lighting products.

Dinesh Paliwal said, “I am absolutely delighted to celebrate this major new strategic step for Marelli. India is one the most important R&D and innovation hubs in the world, and we are very excited about the deep talent pool here. Marelli is not investing in India for cost arbitrage – those days are long gone – we are investing for the combination of brain arbitrage, humility, hunger, innovation and speed that India uniquely offers. Our mission in India is to help our customers differentiate their vehicles of the future based on vehicle performance and vehicle personality, leveraging technologies for which India will play a crucial role.”

The centre was inaugurated in the presence of Dinesh Paliwal, Executive Chairman, Marelli; Ravi Tallapragada, President of Marelli India and the Electronic Systems Division of Marelli, and members of Marelli India leadership team.

David Slump, President & CEO, Marelli said, “As a partner to our customers in co-creating the future of mobility, our focus is on developing breakthrough technologies responding to the evolving needs of OEMs and end users. That’s why further expanding Marelli’s R&D capabilities is key to our success. Together with our strong and competent team in Gurugram, the new Technical R&D center in Bangalore will be strategically important to boost technology evolution in crucial fields such as new vehicle architectures, software-defined vehicles and innovative cloud-based solutions.”

Ravi Tallapragada added, “With software becoming a key element in enabling the vehicle of the future and a crucial differentiator in the automotive market, it will be critically important for Marelli to boost our capabilities in this technological field, to develop highly competitive and attractive products. The know-how offered by our two Indian R&D centers will make a decisive contribution in achieving this, complementing the work of our other R&D centers globally.”

Marelli’s Bengaluru R&D Center aims to hire more than 600 software engineers in the next two years.

The Bangalore R&D centre along with the well-established engineering centre in Gurugram, will work in close collaboration with all the existing Marelli innovation centres in Japan, Italy, China, Germany, United States and the other countries where the company is present, to accelerate the evolution of products and solutions on a technological and competitiveness perspective, for the Indian and global market.

At present, Marelli has a significant presence in India. With this new opening the company’s footprint in India includes 14 production sites and 2 R&D centres in 7 cities.

The company says as a huge fast-growing market and a recognised technology hub globally, India is core to Marelli strategy and technology evolution, offering deep technical know-how, strong focus on innovation and great speed of execution.

Leveraging well-established partnerships, strong customers relations and an advanced technological offer, with leading market position in the AMT business and relevant developments in other crucial domains, Marelli says it is uniquely positioned to capture the opportunities offered by the Indian market and foster the company’s future growth.