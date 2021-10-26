Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited JV extended for specific lighting applications

Motherson and Marelli have extended their JV in India for a new tool room, which will be the first of its kind in the country. The JV was started in 2008 to address the Indian exterior lighting market.

Motherson and Marelli have extended their JV in India for a new tool room that will be dedicated to specific lighting applications. This is will be the first of its kind in India. The JV under the name Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited was established in 2008 to address the Indian exterior lighting market. The JV now has four plants in India.

The new toolroom will localise tools for the domestic market, specific for the lighting domain, that was previously imported, enhancing the local capabilities. With the additional capabilities in tooling, Motherson’s manufacturing will result in high precision and aesthetical automotive lighting products. The new tool room, which will be based in Delhi Region (Noida,) India, and is slated to begin production in Q2 FY23.

Commenting on this partnership, Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson said, “We are delighted to meet this long-standing request from our customers. The need to be locally present for complete applications has never been more relevant in the context of the automotive industry. We are sure that with the continued support of Marelli, this tooling capability for automotive lighting will help us in delivering solutions to the present and future requirements of our customers in India.”

Sylvain Dubois, CEO of Marelli’s Automotive Lighting division said, “We are glad to make available to the JV the Marelli Automotive Lighting competencies for high precision and high aesthetical tools, that will be transferred with strong attention to the local team, for a flawless launch from the first tool manufactured. Enabling excellence and quality aimed at customers will be the mission also of the new tool room and further opportunities will arise from the synergies with the other 3 Automotive Lighting tool rooms in the other Regions.”

