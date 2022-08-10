Mansoor Ahmed named Isuzu Motors International FZE President

Tokyo-headquartered utility vehicles major Isuzu Motors International FZE has appointed Mansoor Ahmed as the company’s new president, succeeding Yasuyuki Niijima, who will continue to serve the organisation – now as its chairman.

Prior to joining Isuzu Motors International FZE, Ahmed was the Senior Vice President for Strategy and Product Management at UD Trucks. Ahmed had also worked with Volvo Group Trucks as he joined the organisation in 1997 following a successful 12-year stint with Tata Motors.

Mansoor Ahmed has over 35 years of experience and has held various senior management responsibilities in the automotive sector across Asia.

He graduated from Aligarh University with a mechanical engineering degree and also holds a diploma in marketing management from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management in 1987.

Earlier this year, the company had also made key management changes in its operations in India and had appointed Wataru Nakano as the President and Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India (IMI). Nakano had previously served as General Manager, LCV Business Department in Isuzu Motors, Japan.

In other key changes, Toru Kishimoto was appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of IMI and Rajesh Mittal took charge as the President of Isuzu Engineering Business Centre India (IEBCI) and as Deputy President of IMI.



Isuzu Motors reported a four-fold YoY growth in its revenue in Q1 FY2023. The company’s revenue in the period stood at Rs 500.10 crore, rising three-fold Year-on Year from Rs 99.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The Japanese UV maker sold 1,020 units in July 2022 as compared to 551 units sold in July last year, a growth of 85 per cent on YoY basis.



The sales in Q1 in FY2023 stood at 4,531 units as compared to 1,363 in the same period last year.