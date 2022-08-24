Manish Raj Singhania takes over as new FADA President

Manish Raj Singhania has taken charge as the 36th President of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex body of dealers in India.. The decision was made at FADA’s 307th Governing Council Meeting.

Commenting on his appointment as FADA President, Manish Raj Singhania said, “I am grateful and honoured that the Federation has placed its trust in me. I along with my team will also work towards the implementation of Auto Dealer’s Protection Act, getting in a balanced OEM – Dealer Agreement and continue to further strengthen FADA across all aspects.”

He is hopeful that despite the current challenges, “India has the potential to become the global leader in Automobile Industry. If the Government, SIAM, ACMA and FADA whole heartedly work in unison, this dream will become a reality well before its time.”

While handing over charge to Singhania, outgoing president Vinkesh Gulati said, “The past two years have been an enormous honour . It is truly said that necessity is the mother of invention, and Covid-19 made our association even stronger. I congratulate my friend and colleague Manish Raj Singhania on taking over as the 36th President of FADA. I strongly believe that the association will be even more unified and stronger under his leadership.

CS Vigneshwar, DMD – Anaamalais Toyota, (Dealer for Toyota, VECV and Ather) based out of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, takes over as the Vice President and Sai Giridhar, MD Saisha Motors (Dealer for Skoda and Volvo Cars) based out of Jaipur, is the new FADA Secretary.

Amar Jatin Sheth has been named the Treasurer for the next two years. Sheth is the Managing Director for Group Shaman (Dealer of Honda Cars, Volkswagen, and Triumph) based out of Mumbai, Maharashtra.