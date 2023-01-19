Manasi Tata takes over as vice chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that Manasi Tata will take over as the new Vice Chairperson with immediate effect. Furthermore, she will also take over as the Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Auto parts (TKAP). The resolution passed in its board meeting, comes after the untimely demise of Late Vikram S. Kirloskar, former Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Already serving as a member of the Board of Directors at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Manasi Tata is an integral part of TKM’s corporate decisions and strategic operations.

Congratulating and welcoming her on the new position, Masakazu Yoshimura Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), Toyota Kirloskar Motor said: “As a young business leader, Manasi Tata brings with her inclusive thinking and a people centric outlook that are critical in our pursuit of excellence across all areas. This, along with her sharp understanding of the Indian auto industry will further strengthen TKM’s commitment towards delivering ‘Mass Happiness to All’.”

Commenting on her new role,Manasi Tata said “I’m excited to enrich my journey with Toyota Kirloskar Motor. I am confident that with my personal belief of putting people first we will continue to create the best value not only for customers but also for the entire system from suppliers to dealers.”

Dedicated to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, she is committed to take forward her father’s dream and vision of contributing towards accomplishing national goals and remains dedicated towards enriching the strong bond of Toyota and Kirloskar Partnership thus upholding its successful long-term business relations.

Tata is a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, is well conversant in Toyota manufacturing processes and with the Japanese work culture. A fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire, she holds art very close to her heart and her NGO, “Caring with Colour” l works with Government schools in three districts of Karnataka