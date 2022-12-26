scorecardresearch
Manasi Tata appointed director on board of Kirloskar Joint Venture companies

Manasi Tata’s appointment as Director, comes after the untimely demise of her father, Late Vikram Kirloskar, former chairman and Managing Director, KSPL.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Kirloskar Systems has appointed Manasi Tata as Director on the board of KSPL’s joint-venture companies, including Toyota Industries Engine India, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery, Toyota Material Handling India and Denso Kirloskar Industries.

Manasi Tata’s appointment as Director, comes after the untimely demise of her father, Late Vikram Kirloskar, former chairman and Managing Director, KSPL. Kirloaskar’s wife, Geetanjali Kirloskar, has already taken charge as the new Chairman & Managing Director at KSPL.

Manasi Tata, a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, is trained in Toyota manufacturing processes and the Japanese work culture.

A fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire, Manasi Tata holds art very close to her heart and her NGO, ‘Caring with Colour’ works with government schools in 3 districts of Karnataka.

TKM
Toyota India

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 05:00:19 pm