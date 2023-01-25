M&M becomes first Indian auto firm to enter DJSI world index for 2nd year

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has been included in the World Index list of companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 for the second consecutive year. Out of the six Indian companies featuring in the World Index this year, two are Mahindra Group companies – M&M and Tech Mahindra. M&M is one of the 9 companies globally from the ‘Auto & Component’ Sector in the World Index.

While M&M also features in the emerging market index of DJSI for the 13th time in a row, Tech Mahindra has been a member of both the World Index and the emerging market Index for the last 8 years. This year there are a total of 17 Indian companies in the Emerging Market Index.

Anish Shah, managing director and CEO, M&M said, “Mahindra group has always placed purpose before profits, and is cognizant of its responsibility to the environment. For us, it’s a part of our core purpose – ‘Rise for a more equal world’. M&M and Tech Mahindra’s inclusion in the World Index of DJSI is a validation of our commitment to running sustainable business operations.”

S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), a partnership between the S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, seeks disclosures from more than 5,300 companies globally. It is the first global index to track sustainability actions by corporations on environmental, social and governance dimensions. A company makes it to the World Index if its scores are in the top 10 percent of its sector worldwide.