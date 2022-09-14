Mahle partners Daimler Truck, Volvo Group JV to supply fuel cell components

cellcentric, a 50:50 fuel cell joint venture of Daimler Truck and Volvo Group, and Tier 1 supplier Mahle have signed a letter of intent to cooperate in the field of fuel cell technology for use in heavy-duty commercial vehicles as well as for other applications with comparable requirements.

The cooperation focuses on the development and series production of the system component flat membrane humidifier. Among other things, the innovation improves the durability of the fuel cell and thus ensures a longer service life. The flat membrane humidifier is to be used both in fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles and in stationary systems, such as emergency power generators.

Matthias Jurytko, CEO, cellcentric said, “cellcentric has the intention to become a world leading manufacturer of fuel cells. Our fuel cell is explicitly designed for use in heavy trucks. Accordingly, it meets the high quality requirements of the automotive industry and the relevant standards. With Mahle, we have a partner at our side that has decades of experience as an automotive supplier as well as broad expertise in fuel cell peripherals.”

Martin Wellhöffer, Corporate Executive VP Sales & Application Engineering at the Mahle Group said, “We are pleased that cellcentric has chosen Mahle technology. The agreement reached between Mahle and cellcentric represents a valuable step towards a joint strategic future in the development of zero-emission powertrains.”

Martin Weidlich, Member of the Mahle Management Board and responsible for the Filtration and Engine Peripherals business unit said, “The agreement is a vote of confidence in Mahle’s technological expertise. The fuel cell is an important pillar of our Group strategy as part of our technology-open approach to designing climate-neutral mobility.”

Mahle flat membrane humidifier.

The flat membrane humidifier from Mahle takes on a supporting role in the fuel cell system. In order to work as effectively and efficiently as possible the fuel cells must be supplied with sufficient fresh air and humidity. To ensure the correct moisture content in the fuel cell, conventional humidifiers use small hollow membrane fibers. The tier 1 supplier instead uses very thin membranes that are stacked in layers in the humidifier, thereby ensuring effective humidification of the fuel cells. The higher the humidity in the fuel cell, the more efficiently it works and the longer its service life.