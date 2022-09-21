Mahle appoints Arnd Franz as CEO and Markus Kapaun as new CFO

The Mahle Supervisory Board has made two new appointments to positions on the Group Management Board. Arnd Franz is to become CEO and Chairman and Markus Kapaun is to join as CFO of the Management Board of the MAHLE Group.

The 57-year-old, who holds a degree in business administration, has been CEO of LKQ Europe GmbH, Zug (Switzerland) since 2019 and is now returning to Mahle, where he had previously worked for 18 years. Franz will take up his position on November 1, 2022.

Michael Frick, the long-standing Member of the Group Management Board responsible for Finance (CFO), is leaving the company at his own wish and is resigning with effect from November 1, 2022. His successor is Markus Kapaun. The 48-year-old, who holds a degree in business administration, has worked for the Group for almost 20 years, most recently as Vice President Finance & Accounting Europe.

Arnd Franz is committed to clean, safe, affordable mobility. He supports fair competition between the best technologies for the carbon-neutral traffic of the future. In addition to the importance of battery-electric drive systems, he also emphasises the need for fuel cells, as well as sustainable fuels for internal combustion engines, in order to achieve climate targets.

Markus Kapaun has spent his entire career with the Mahle Group, beginning his career in Mahle as a Trainee in the Corporate Controlling department back in 2003.

Mahle is an international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry with customers in the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors. The technology group, which was founded in 1920, is working on the climate-neutral mobility of tomorrow with a focus on the strategic fields of electromobility and thermal management as well as other technology fields to reduce CO2 emissions.