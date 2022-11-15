Mahindra bets on mechanisation to drive farm equipment biz, opens new plant in Pithampur

Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group has formally inaugurated its first dedicated farm machinery plant (non-tractor) in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

The company says the new farm machinery plant is strategically situated in the industrial city of Pithampur with access to a diverse supplier base, enabling it to manufacture affordable and accessible farm machinery equipment under the Mahindra and Swaraj brands. The plant will also manufacture products for export to global markets in Asia, Africa, Europe and Americas.

Mahindra has been one of the leading tractor players globally. In fact, In the first half of FY2023, the company sold 2,52,844 tractors in the country, which was 12 percent higher YoY. On the exports front Mahindra shipped 11,199 tractors a growth of 15 percent YoY.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar and Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra at the launch of the first dedicated farm machinery plant by Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector in Pithampur.

The new plant was inaugurated by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, Narendra Singh Tomar at an event attended by key state officials, dignitaries and senior leaders from Mahindra & Mahindra.

The facility is capable of rolling-out a series of new products designed at Mahindra’s global technology Centres of Excellence in Finland, Japan and Turkey. It is spread over 23 acres and can manufacture 1,200 combine harvesters and 3,300 rice transplanters per year. The Pithampur plant, along with its dedicated supplier park, is eventually expected to provide employment to 1,100 persons.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister said, “Mahindra has one of the most notable investments in the state providing mass direct and indirect employment in the region. Today, the Group is further enhancing its investment with the launch of its all-new greenfield facility to manufacture ‘Made in India’ farm machinery in Pithampur. Globally, mechanisation has been one of the key components of high agricultural growth and higher food security with several studies suggesting a direct relationship between increased yields and farm mechanisation.”

Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “Mahindra has been the leader in the tractorisation of India for several decades and is now determined to be a leader in mechanisation of farming. We aim to grow our farm machinery business by 10x in 5 years and the new farm machinery plant in Pithampur is a key pillar in the execution of this strategy.”

Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector has been consistently working towards meeting the changing needs of the agriculture sector, with a complete range of farm machinery products and solutions (beyond tractors) with inputs and learnings from markets across the world, while having established three global technology Centers of Excellence, through acquisitions in the last decade. These centres allow Mahindra to bring back and adapt technologies relevant for the Indian market, by taking technologies used in large land holding farms globally and making them affordable and accessible for the small land holding farmer for India and the world.