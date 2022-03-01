Mahindra’s Domestic Sales In Feb At 51,641 Units, Records 80% Growth In PV Sales

Mahindra And Mahindra’s domestic sales for February 2022 stood as 51,641 units while recording a growth of 80% in passenger vehicle sales.

Mahindra And Mahindra’s domestic sales for February 2022 stood as 51,641 units while recording a growth of 80% in passenger vehicle sales. The company’s exports for February stood at 2814 units, registering a growth of 54% compared to February 2021.

During February 2022, Mahindra sold 27,663 passenger vehicles in India, compared to 15,391 units sold during the same time last year — a growth of 80%.

Last month, Mahindra sold 4,048 units of LCVs under 2 tons, 15,431 LCVs between 2 to 3.5 tons, 687 LCV with a capacity of over 3.5 tons, combined with MHCVs. Mahindra sold 3812 three-wheelers, including electric ones. In the commercial vehicle category, all the segments have seen good growth.