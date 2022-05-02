scorecardresearch

Mahindra’s domestic PV sales witnesses 23% growth in April 2022

Mahindra’s overall auto sales for April 2022 stood at 45640 vehicles, as its domestic PV sales stood at 22526 units, registering a growth of 23% compared to April 2021.

Written by Express Mobility Desk

Mahindra & Mahindra today announced that its overall auto sales for April 2022 stood at 45640 vehicles. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 22168 vehicles in April 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars, and Vans) sold 22526 vehicles in April 2022. Exports for the month were at 2703 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 17402 vehicles in April 2022 with a growth of 23%. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T, and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in April 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our growth trajectory in the SUV segment with sales of 22168 vehicles registering a growth of 22%. Our Commercial Vehicles registered growth across all segments and exports were also up at 35%. Demand across our products continues to be robust with strong booking numbers and pipelines. There were several supply chain challenges due to the lockdown in China. We continue monitoring the developments closely and will take corrective action as appropriate.”

