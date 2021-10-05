Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury variants introduced with an AWD option

Mahindra launched two new variants of the new XUV700 in Luxury trims. The new variants are available with a diesel engine only, and the top-spec variant gets an AWD system.

Image credit: Express Drives

The Mahindra XUV700 is the carmaker’s newest offering in the Indian market and has been a hot topic for its level 2 ADAS system and more recently, for its variant-wise pricing and features. Now, the XUV700 is in the limelight again, as Mahindra has introduced two more variants of the SUV. Mahindra has introduced the AX7 Luxury MT and the AX7 Luxury AWD in India.

AX7 Luxury – MT (7-Seater) – Diesel – ₹19.99 lakh

AX7 Luxury – AT + AWD (7-Seater) – Diesel – ₹22 .89 lakh

As with the rest of the Mahindra XUV700 variants, bookings will commence from October 7, 2021, and the price is applicable for the first 25,000 bookings. Both the new variants will be available in the 7-seater configuration.

The new Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury variants will get features such as an immersive 3D sound system, a 360-degree surround view, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake, driver knee airbag, keyless entry, continuous digital video recording, and wireless charging amongst others.

Powering the newly-launched XUV700 variants will be a diesel engine. Mahindra offers the 2.2-litre diesel engine in two states of tune — 153 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, or with 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. The AT version gets slightly more torque rated at 450 Nm.

