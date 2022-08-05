Mahindra will not pull the plug on Marazzo

In recent times, Mahindra’s products, especially the new launches such as the Thar, XUV700, and the new Scorpio-N have a long waiting period, at times stretching up to over 20 months. In this bargain, Mahindra had to slow down the production of other vehicles to make up for the demand, and Mahindra Marazzo is one of them.

Launched back in 2018, the Mahindra Marazzo saw an investment of around $200 million (~Rs 1578 crore) towards its development. The Marazzo is available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 121 bhp and 300 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Marazzo was launched in India for Rs 9.9 lakh ex-showroom in 2018, and currently, the Marazzo is priced between Rs 13.17 lakh and 15.43 lakh ex-showroom. The Mahindra Marazzo is available in six variants, with a choice of either 7 or 8-seat configurations.

The Marazzo was launched in a segment that consisted of the Honda Mobilio, Toyota Innova, Renault Lodgy, and others. Slowly, however, the Mobilio and the Lodgy were discontinued in India, but the Marazzo marched on as one of the few MPVs on sale in the country. The sales of Marazzo has hovered in the range of a few hundreds and despite what the company says has not received the expected customer response. As per estimates, the sales of the Marazzo MPV for the year has been just around 1,000 units.

Answering speculation in the air about Mahindra discontinuing the Marazzo, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra Group clarified that the carmaker has “only slowed down the production of the MPV and has not discontinued it.”

Mahindra is prioritising production based on models in demand, and in recent times, the carmaker’s XUV700 and the new Scorpio-N have become popular. Also, the supply chain constraints and the chip crisis have put pressure on carmakers in terms of production and deliveries. The company is also set to unveil its future electric vehicle plans on August 15, while the company will launch the all-electric XUV400 in India soon.