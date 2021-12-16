Mahindra Treo EV launched in Maharashtra: Offers range of 130 km on a single charge

Mahindra Treo electric three-wheeler launched in Maharashtra for ₹2.09 lakh, ex-showroom. Mahindra has sold over 13000 units of Treo in India since its launch, and the three-wheeler offers a range of 130 km on a full charge.

Mahindra Electric has launched the Treo electric three-wheeler in Maharashtra, priced at ₹2.09 lakh, after post-FAME-II, state and early-bird subsidies, ex-showroom. The Mahindra Treo has sold over 13,000 units since its launch in India and commands a 67% market share in India, in its segment.

Mahindra claims that the Treo can help owners save ₹2,00,000 in five years, while the maintenance costs 50 paise/km. The Mahindra Treo gets an 8kW battery, which is IP65-rated, making it dust and waterproof. The lithium-ion battery pack produces 42 Nm of torque, enabling the Treo to climb inclinations up to 12.7-degrees. The Treo can also be charged with a 16 A socket using the onboard portable charger.

Also, the Treo is available with a low-down-payment scheme of ₹41,500.00 from Mahindra Finance and a low-interest rate scheme of 10.8% from the State Bank of India. A customer can also avail of the exchange bonus of ₹7,500.00 on the Mahindra Treo.

Suman Mishra, the CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited said, “Maharashtra, with its EV friendly policy, has already taken the lead in electric mobility. With the launch of Mahindra Treo today, I am certain that we will help transform Maharashtra’s last-mile commute into noise and pollution-free ride.”