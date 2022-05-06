Mahindra to split its automotive business into three separate companies: Report

As per a report, Mahindra is looking at spinning off its tractor business, its EV manufacturing, and PV arm as independent companies.

As per a recent report by ET, Mahindra could split its automotive business into three individual companies. Although reports claim that the demerger process is in its initial stages, Mahindra is looking at splitting its electric vehicles business, PV segment, and tractor sales into three independent companies.

As per reports, Mahindra’s electric vehicle business will be clubbed with Automobili Pininfarina to form a company. The tractor business is the most profitable amongst the three divisions, contributing to almost 80% of total profits, which will be a company of its own. People close to the matter said that the move is to unlock value in each vertical.

The Mahindra Group’s automotive business is its flagship that contributes to 55% of the group’s revenue, while its PV sales account for 25% market share, and the tractor business commands a market share of 43%.

Although no Mahindra spokesperson has commented regarding the development, we expect this demerger to bring about more changes with the possibility of more investment and even JVs.

