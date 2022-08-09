Mahindra SCV volumes back to pre-Covid level

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has seen a recovery in small commercial vehicle (SCV) volumes with sales now reaching pre-pandemic levels.Mahindra Automotive SCV division business head Amit Sagar said the sub-one tonne SCV segment has seen a 70% year-on-year growth in volumes in the first four months of FY22.

This segment, where M&M has a 45% market share, is back to the pre-pandemic levels driven by e-commerce and captive users (small traders and SMEs), Sagar said. Around 55% of Jeeto sales come from captive buyers.The pick-up segment (below 3.5 tonne) sells around 44,000 units, and around 16,000 SCVs are sold every month.

M&M is expecting further growth in this segment and to meet the growth in demand the company has launched the Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau, an addition to its existing Jeeto Plus range. Sagar said their customers can now travel long distances and even go intercity without having to worry about refilling at shorter intervals.

The New Jeeto Plus CNG is targeted at both inter and intra-city applications with its range of 400 km range. The vehicle comes with two CNG tanks with total capacity of 68 litres to enable inter-city movement without a refill. The company will continue with the existing Jeeto range as an intra-city last mile solution product. It currently sells around 2,500 units of Jeeto per month.

The new Jeeto Plus CNG has seen a 10x jump in booking compared to their average weekly bookings. M&M will initially target Delhi NCR, Western UP, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune, Vidarbha, Chennai and Bangalore, which were the leading markets for SCVs.The new Jeeto Plus CNG will be rolled out from Mahindra’s Zaheerabad plant. Launched in June 2015, Jeeto’s sales have crossed the two lakh mark with a 22% share in its segment.