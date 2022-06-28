Mahindra Scorpio-N uses 30% less chips than XUV700

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s oldest SUV maker is gunning to regain lost grounds from the competition. No wonder the company is leaving no stone unturned to bring customers back in its foray.

And now with the all-new Scorpio-N, it is looking to make a serious dent in the D-segment competition. But one of the key challenges for the company has been the disruption in supply-chain, especially the semiconductor shortage. For instance, the OEM’s last two key products the XUV700 and Thar see delivery times varying from months to a year or two.

In terms of pricing, the Scorpio-N starts at Rs 11.9 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.49 lakh. You can read about the different variants here. The bookings for the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin on July 30 while the deliveries will commence during the festive season.

It is interesting to note that while there is some overlap between the prices of the Scorpio-N and XUV700, Mahindra is expected to be better prepared to be able to meet the customer demand and have comparatively lower vehicle delivery time over the latter.

R Veluswamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra and Mahindra tells Express Mobility, said, in terms of chips, “The Scorpio-N has about 33 per cent lower chips than the current XUV700.”

What’s more, he tells us that “the Scorpio Classic and the all-new Scorpio-N don’t share anything. There is no carry-over. The reason is that we have increased the length significantly by almost 200mm, height reduced by 130mm, track increased by 80mm, and it comes with all-new petrol, diesel engines. Even the transmission is new. Hence, there is nothing common between the two. Even the seating system, infotainment, and the cluster are new.”

Veluswamy says that the new Scorpio-N is designed to be future-ready. “It is a high-speed machine about 185kph of top speed is what you get in India for the D-segment of vehicles. For a vehicle that is body-on-frame, if you have to get such performance, you have to get 3 key things right. You need to get that performance and also take care of the handling part for that speed. Vehicle handling should not affect your ride comfort. The moment you touch the ride comfort to take care for handling high-speed, that moment that product is killed. Therefore, we took a different approach, we need the best-in-class drive and ride-handling. We want to achieve that performance. We went around and found out all the measures that need to be done in suspension, BIW, frame, and all aggregates that need to be done have been worked upon.”