Mahindra Scorpio-N to get immersive in-vehicle experience using Qualcomm and Visteon tech

Mumbai-headquartered automotive major Mahindra & Mahindra will work with Visteon Corporation to bring immersive in-vehicle experiences to the all-new Scorpio-N, utilising the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies.

The OEM says the Scorpio-N offers a cutting-edge driving and ownership experience provided by Mahindra’s connected artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which utilises Visteon’s SmartCore cockpit domain controller technology based on the Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms.

The Scorpio-N features a 17.78cm colour Driver Information Display and 20.32cm infotainment system with navigation. Using the scalable AI-based Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, the Scorpio-N is said to provide a new level of personalisation and natural interaction between a vehicle and its driver, as well as virtual assistance, and ultra-HD, and immersive audio and visual experiences among a host of other features for drivers and passengers.

A key component of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis technology suite, the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms are designed to support higher levels of computing and intelligence needed for advanced capabilities featured in next generation vehicles, helping to enable contextual safety use cases for drivers and passengers, which includes facilitating driver monitoring and object detection, as well as helping to ensure the security of personal and vehicular data. Additionally, it feature an advanced suite of wireless technologies to support multi-mode cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, as well as enhanced Bluetooth technologies.

Uday Dodla, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm India said, “The consumer of today expects and demands that connected, intelligent and smart technologies play a greater role in the automotive experience. We are applying over two decades of auto expertise to transform the Scorpio-N into a digitally advanced and feature-rich SUV. This underscores each of our companies’ commitment to enable premium automotive experiences for next generation vehicles, which originated with the highly successful XUV700.”

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “With the tough yet sophisticated Scorpio-N, we have re-engineered our iconic Scorpio brand from the ground-up to meet the aspirations of the young and tech-savvy customers. Qualcomm Technologies was identified as the partner of choice to bring alive our vision of delivering state-of-the-art product through a truly pathbreaking experience to our customers. Using the advanced capabilities of the Snapdragon Automotive technologies integrated in our SUVs, we are reimagining the standard for an intelligently connected vehicle and delivering a safer and engaging driving experience.”