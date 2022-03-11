Mahindra, Repos Energy Tie Up For Doorstep Fuel Delivery

Repos Energy and Mahindra announced the tie-up to cater to Doorstep Fuel Delivery demand through Ready-made Fuel Bowser trucks or Repos Mobile Petrol Pumps.

Energy distribution startup Repos Energy and Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB), a part of the Mahindra Group, announced the tie-up to cater to Doorstep Fuel Delivery demand through Ready-made Fuel Bowser trucks or Repos Mobile Petrol Pumps.

The Doorstep Fuel delivery model has grown rapidly across the country and scaled up even faster in the post-Covid era. This is due to a multitude of factors including, the global supply chain and economics of fuel trade, structural constraints of the existing distribution model, changing buying behaviour of consumers, and technological disruption.

The government has been actively promoting the concept of Doorstep Diesel Delivery (DDD), which has successfully enabled over 1,000 entrepreneurs to make energy more accessible.

Speaking on the occasion, Chetan Walunj, Co-Founder, Repos Energy said, “While the entire world is moving towards making things easily accessible by going mobile, the doorstep diesel delivery in India has eased the way fuel was being delivered in the country.”

He added, “Bringing diesel on wheels through mobile petrol pumps has been one of our major accomplishments, and with the support of Mahindra for procuring the chassis, we want to reach each and every corner of India and revolutionize the distribution of all kinds of energy in future.”

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Co-founder, Repos Energy, said, “Mobile energy distribution is the future and the fastest way to make all the new fuels reach the end-user. We designed the Repos Mobile Fuel Pump, an innovative Fuel pump on wheels that is capable of bridging the supply-demand gap and bringing bulk diesel deliveries right to the customer’s doorstep.”

She added, “The Fuel Bowser unit includes the features like Double dispensing units, a Power Take-Off unit, Smart fuel level sensors, Brake interlock mechanism, Remote throttle, intelligent geo-fencing, easy-to-use Repos App. We are glad that association with Mahindra, will make this offering unbeatable”.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “As a country, India is one of the world’s largest consumers of fuels but the way this fuel is procured and consumed has been largely unorganized. A major proportion of the diesel goes into fuelling industries like mining, infrastructure, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, etc. where it is often required in bulk.”

He added, “These industries resort to procuring diesel from fuel pumps using improper receptacles like barrels and bowsers which causes great losses in the form of spillage, pilferage, dead mileage, and manpower costs. In association with Repos Energy, we are introducing a compelling product offering to cater to the emerging need of industries and do our bit towards the nation-building”.

Jalaj Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “Mahindra’s range of Light and the intermediate commercial vehicle come with their inherent advantages to make it a perfect fit for Fuel Bowser operation and ensure profitability. Mahindra FURIO offers guaranteed higher mileage and other product superiorities such as Compact vehicle architecture, Strong and Rugged Aggregates for greater vehicle reliability, Lower Turning Circle Diameter for Intracity driving Conditions, and superior cabin comfort. The Standard front Anti-Roll Bar for better Vehicle Stability. iMAXX Intelligent Telematics Technology helps keep track of the vehicle from anywhere and makes transporting more efficient and profitable.