Mahindra registers 80% YoY growth for PV sales for February 2022: CV sales grow by 119%

Mahinda & Mahindra Ltd. has released the sales tally for February 2022. The chart reveals that the company sold over 54,455 vehicles last month. Mahindra registered sales of 27,551 utility vehicles in February 2022, and thus, posting a YoY increment of 79 per cent. The Indian brand sold a total of 27,664 passenger vehicles in the country last month, which represented a YoY growth of 80 per cent, as the carmaker could sell 15,391 units the same month last year.

The commercial vehicle arm of Mahindra, however, posted even bigger numbers. The overall year on year growth for the CV segment stood at 119 per cent. The homegrown automaker sold 20,166 commercial vehicles in total in the month of February this year. In the corresponding period last year, sales stood at 11,559 units only.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “With an overall sale of 54455 vehicles, we have achieved a growth of 89% in February 2022. All segments showed robust growth including SUVs at 79%, which registered the highest ever monthly volume. We expect demand to continue to remain strong as the Covid situation eases further. We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts supply and take corrective action as appropriate.”

In other news, the company is readying the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio, which is expected to be unveiled on August 15 this year. The official launch is likely to happen on October 2, as Mahindra followed with a similar suite for the new-gen Thar and XUV700. The all-new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come with two engine options – 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel. Also, there will be two transmission choices with both of these engines – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Furthermore, the new-gen model will come with a long feature list, including a panoramic sunroof, portrait-style large touchscreen, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a stronger safety net.